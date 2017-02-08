Police have arrested four men — including one they say was about to fly out of the country — and charged them in the fatal beating of a man found in a house in southwest Calgary in 2016.
Trevor Jordan Lomond, 33, was found in a house in the 1600 block of 42nd Street S.W. in the Rosscarrock neighbourhood on Sept. 13, 2016.
He died in hospital just over a week later.
Police said Wednesday they believed there had been a dispute over money and a possible outstanding debt.
"The investigation has determined that Lomond was kidnapped and brought to that residence," said CPS Insp. Don Coleman.
"Mr. Lomond died as a result of his injuries sustained after being assaulted over an extended period of time."
Coleman said the alleged kidnapping was a factor charging the suspects with first-degree murder.
Three of the suspects were arrested at various locations in Calgary, while a fourth was arrested at Edmonton's international airport. Police allege that suspect was about to leave the country to avoid arrest.
Each is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of forcible confinement.
"The accused are not co-operating at all," said Coleman.
Charged are Mahad Liban Dirir, 31, Abdulrizak Osman Jeyte, 30, Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, 30, and Ahmed Mohamed Farah, 32.
All four suspects will appear in court later in February.