Police have arrested four men — including one they say was about to fly out of the country — and charged them in the fatal beating of a man found in a house in southwest Calgary in 2016.

Trevor Jordan Lomond, 33, was found in a house in the 1600 block of 42nd Street S.W. in the Rosscarrock neighbourhood on Sept. 13, 2016.

He died in hospital just over a week later.

Police said Wednesday they believed there had been a dispute over money and a possible outstanding debt.

"The investigation has determined that Lomond was kidnapped and brought to that residence," said CPS Insp. Don Coleman.

"Mr. Lomond died as a result of his injuries sustained after being assaulted over an extended period of time."

Coleman said the alleged kidnapping was a factor charging the suspects with first-degree murder.

Trevor Jordan Lomond was found severely beaten in a house in Calgary's Rosscarrock neighbourhood on Sept. 13, 2016. (Facebook)

Three of the suspects were arrested at various locations in Calgary, while a fourth was arrested at Edmonton's international airport. Police allege that suspect was about to leave the country to avoid arrest.

Each is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of forcible confinement.

"The accused are not co-operating at all," said Coleman.​

Charged are Mahad Liban Dirir, 31, Abdulrizak Osman Jeyte, 30, Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, 30, and Ahmed Mohamed Farah, 32.

All four suspects will appear in court later in February.