More than two dozen public schools in Calgary will see some changes in the upcoming school year.

New grade configurations and program moves were prompted by the opening of 14 new schools since fall, which saw thousands of students opt for classrooms closer to home.

The Calgary Board of Education says Friday's announcement follows extensive consultation with the parents and students.

In some cases, a grade or two will be shaved off in schools that are too full. In other cases, an entire speciality program, such as French Immersion or Traditional Learning, will move into a school that's under capacity.

Alternative to school closures

"I don't think there are really any big changes that people were surprised to see," said CBE spokesperson Carrie Edwards.

"In all of the decision making, either we adopted one of the scenarios or we made some small tweaks based on parent feedback," she continued.

"I think what parents are pleased to see is that we are keeping our regular program students in their communities close to home, and we're not closing any schools."

In a few cases, students in entire programs will be switching schools.

Approximately 400 Traditional Learning Centre students will move from overcrowded Colonel Irvine to under-used Colonel Macleod school, about five kilometres away.

Another 440 French Immersion students will move from crowded Fairview school to under-capacity David Thompson school, two kilometres away. And 275 French immersion students at Harold Panabaker school, which is nearing its capacity, will move to Woodman school, two kilometres away.

The only school on the list with a recommendation pending is John Ware, a junior high school that's under capacity.

The proposed plans will be presented to parents at open houses later this month. A final decision will be made in March.

Details about the proposed changes can be seen in the documents below or on the CBE's website.

CBE Area I & II

CBE Area V