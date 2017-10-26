No structures have been damaged in a large grass fire that continues to sweep across more than a thousand hectares of southwestern Alberta, but an evacuation order remains in place for residents in some areas.

The fire near Chain Lakes Provincial Park is estimated at 1,200 hectares and is still classified as out of control, according to the Alberta Emergency Alert System.

The mandatory evacuation order applies to all residents on Chimney Rock Road and south to Highway 520 on the west side of Highway 22.

The approximate location of the fire near Chain Lakes Provincial Park is indicated by the flame symbol. (Alberta511/Alberta Wildfire)

There is also an evacuation alert for residents north of Chimney Rock Road to Highway 533 on the west side of Highway 22.

Residents are asked to call the Municipal District of Ranchland office 403-646-3131.

About a dozen properties were evacuated when the fire began on Wednesday.

Those homeowners are being allowed home Thursday to check on livestock, but they must first get permits from the municipal district office at Chain Lakes.

Those permits are valid until 6 p.m., after which time residents will have to leave again.

The 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 22 that was closed on Wednesday has re-opened, but heavy smoke continues to reduce visibility, Alberta Emergency Alert says.