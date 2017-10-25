Another wildfire fanned by high winds has broken out in southern Alberta, prompting an evacuation alert and the closure of a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 22.

"There is a serious fire which is affecting the Chimney Rock Road area of the MD of Ranchland," reads a warning issued Wednesday by the Alberta Emergency Alert system.

"Prepare for possible evacuation. Take all necessary precautions. Avoid the area if possible."

Alberta Wildfire spokesman Travis Fairweather said the grass fire has grown to about 100 hectares and there are homes in the area.

It is burning near Chain Lakes Provincial Park, which is located about 120 kilometres south of Calgary.

The fire remained just west of Highway 22, about 10 kilometres south of Chain Lakes, according to an update posted online shortly after noon by the MD of Willow Creek.

"Crews are plowing fire breaks in joint response with forestry," the update reads.

"The Forestry Protection Area is under critical alert."

A 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 22, between Highway 533 and Highway 3, was closed Wednesday due to a grass fire. (Alberta511)

Highway 22 has been closed between Highway 533 and Highway 3 due to the fire.

Firefighters and helicopters are battling the flames and heavy equipment is on the way, Fairweather said.

It's the latest in a series of grass fires in southern Alberta over the past week that have been exacerbated by high winds.

The province responded to seven different wildfires last week including ones burning in or near Coleman, Gleichen, Cypress County, the MD of Willow Creek, Airdrie, Acadia Valley and Siksika First Nation.

A total of 10 homes and two farms were lost in those fires, according to Alberta Municipal Affairs.