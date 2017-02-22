Calgary city councillor Andre Chabot says he's still thinking about whether to run for mayor in the next election, but a website suggests otherwise.

The shell site, chabot4calgary.ca, recently appeared online, suggesting Chabot is throwing his hat in the ring. The site has since been taken down.

The domain name appears to have been registered through Go Daddy a month ago.

However, the Ward 10 councillor says it was just a mockup created by a contractor and posted without permission.

"There's still things that I'm contemplating right now," he said.

"I've got my mind fairly well made up as to which direction I'm going to go, but until I've got all of my pieces in place I'm not prepared to make an announcement."

Boundary changes

The Twitter account @chabot4calgary — which has yet to send a tweet — is another clue the councillor is eyeing the mayor's chair.

Chabot has been equally mum on whether he'll seek another term on council.

Ward boundaries for the 2017 election have been re-drawn, creating a new political landscape in Ward 10 that could hurt Chabot's chances at re-election.

Only two people have formally declared an intention to run for mayor — Calgary businessman Shawn Baldwin and Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who is seeking a third term in office.