Former Calgary Stampeders quarterback Henry Burris is hanging up his cleats after a CFL career spanning nearly two decades, and he credits some of his success to his time spent in Calgary.

The football champ, also known as "Smilin' Hank," will be retiring as the Stamps' all-time leader in touchdown passes, completions and passing yards.

His most recent accolades are for his time with the Ottawa Redblacks, where he led the team to a Grey Cup championship — in what would be his final pro football game (coincidentally, against the Calgary Stampeders).

Burris looked back on his storied career on the Calgary Eyeopener. Here is an edited version of that conversation.

Henry Burris announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League on Jan. 24, 2017. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

Calgary will always be home

Q: How did you know that this was time to retire?

This wasn't the most enjoyable season but of course the conclusion of it definitely was, there were a lot of ups and downs.

When I dealt with the finger injury and being on the shelf for five weeks trying to rehab that.

During that time when I wasn't either the starter or playing, I took time to dedicate to my family. I realized it was something I hadn't experienced ever since they were born — true quality time with my sons. That's time I won't get back. That's when I knew it was time I should make the change to spend more time with my family.

Q: You came to the Calgary Stampeders roster in 1997, what do you remember about those early days?

I will always love that city. That city helped propel me into the man I am today.

It taught me all about being professional. It taught me business. It taught me life. I learned so many great things about myself and what it takes to be successful.

Calgary's always a city I will call home. My kids were both born there. I still have some of the best friends I will ever have in my lifetime still out there.

I'm truly thankful for everything Calgary did for me and my family and setting me up for success not only in the game of football, but also in the game of life.

Q: You could have played track, basketball and baseball too. Why was football your love?

Have you seen Friday Night Lights? A lot of those movies about sports and living in the South — that's basically what it was for me.

Football is the first sport people look forward to seeing their kids play, especially their sons.

As I got older, I guess 'quarterback' naturally grew onto me. Here we are over 30 years later, now I'm calling it a career and I'm thankful to that game called football.

It brought me to call Calgary home for almost 10 years, and Ottawa is home at the end of the day.

Q: You even played in Berlin, what was that like?

NFL Europe was an opportunity for young guys who need to get more snaps. When you play behind Brett Favre, you're never getting any snaps. I pretty much had a front-row seat to see one of the all-time quarterbacks to play his position and make it look so easy. After two years of that, I got the opportunity to play in Europe.

Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris won the CFL's most outstanding player award and Tom Pate memorial award for community service at the Canadian Football League awards in Winnipeg in 2015. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Career stats

2 Most Outstanding Player awards (2010 with the Stamps, 2015 with the Ottawa Redblacks)

3 Grey Cups (1998, 2008 with the Stamps, 2016 with the Redblacks)

2 Grey Cup MVP awards (2008, 2016)

CFL single game record for completions (45 in 2015 with the Redblacks

CFL single season record for completions (481 in 2015 with the Redblacks)

1st all time in Stamps TD passes (203)

1st all time in Stamps passing attempts (3677)

1st all time in Stamps completions (2267)

1st all time in Stamps passing yards (32191)

8th all time in Stampeders rushing yards

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener