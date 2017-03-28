A popular brand of all-purpose flour sold in Western Canada is being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of Robin Hood brand all-purpose flour.

The flour, which may be contaminated with E. coli O121 was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The agency says any 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood brand all-purpose flour with a best-before date of April 17, 2018, should be thrown out or returned to the store. The recalled product's UPC is 0 59000 01652 8.

Although E. coli O121 may not cause contaminated food to look or smell spoiled, the CFIA says it can still make you sick.

Possible symptoms include:

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Mild to severe abdominal cramps.

Watery to bloody diarrhea.

If you become sick, contact your doctor.