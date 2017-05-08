Calgary police are investigating after someone fired shots from a vehicle while crossing the Centre Street Bridge.

Investigators are calling the 1:15 a.m. drive-by shooting on Monday a "random incident."

A truck was hit with a bullet but the driver and passenger inside were not hurt.

Moments earlier, the truck was stopped at a red light, headed north.

"[The victim] looked over at this car and they were saying something, but his window was up and there was no conversation whatsoever," said Staff Sgt. Steve Lorne on Monday.

"They continue up Centre Street and then at that time, there was one single shot that went through the driver's window, hit the windshield and went to the A-pillar. And then this vehicle took off."

'Traumatized'

The shooter's vehicle, described as a dark-coloured Toyota, had at least five people inside.

The two people who were in the truck and narrowly missed being hit by the bullet are traumatized, Lorne said.

The upper deck of the bridge was closed in the early morning hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

About eight hours earlier, a man was shot in the neighbourhood of Tuxedo Park, about three kilometres north of the Centre Street Bridge.

A man was rushed to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Calgary neighbourhood of Tuxedo Park. The Centre Street bridge shooting happened eight hours later, but police have not said the incidents are connected. (CBC)

The man was taken to Foothills hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are not linking the two incidents.