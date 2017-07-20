Slightly more people moved into Calgary in the past year after a period of thousands leaving, according to city census results released Thursday morning.

The 974 resident gain from net migration is in contrast to 2016, when Calgary saw a negative net migration — losing about 6,500 residents.

The city currently has a population of 1,246,337 — an increase of 0.90 per cent, or 11,166 people — from last year.

The city says that's mostly due to Calgarians having more than enough babies to balance out deaths.

Calgary's annual census covers the time period between April 2016 and April 2017, and is meant to collect data to inform municipal policy decisions and applications for grants, which are often secured on a per capita basis.

Fastest growing areas

Calgary's fastest growing community is Auburn Bay in the far southeast, which gained 1,870 residents in a year.

The southeast communities of Legacy and Mahogany each grew by more than 1,000 residents, as did the northern communities of Nolan Hill, Skyview Ranch, Evanstone and Redstone and central Beltline.

New construction and renovations of housing continues to rise, as well, by 1.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, more housing units are sitting empty as vacancy rates have risen from 4.3 per cent last year to 4.76 in this latest census.

Full results of the City of Calgary survey are scheduled to be released mid-afternoon Thursday.