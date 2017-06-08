The Calgary Board of Education says it was blindsided by comments from Alberta's education minister regarding its new transportation plan — adding the province needs to pony up more cash if changes need to be made.

"The first time that we heard he was not happy with our plan was yesterday during the media briefing," said CBE chair Joy Bowen-Eyre.

She was referring to comments made by Education Minister David Eggen Wednesday, saying he would reject additional transportation fees for students in alternative programs.

Under the CBE plan, many students in those programs will be forced to pay hundreds for a public transit pass.

Bill 1, provincial legislation introduced in March, eliminates transportation fees for kindergarten to Grade 9 students who live 2.4 kilometres or more away from their designated regular program school and who take a yellow school bus.

More money needed

Bowen-Eyre and vice chair Trina Hurdman said CBE staff worked with ministry officials on a near-daily basis and were assured they had support to roll out their proposals.

They said if the minister wants changes to the plan, he will have to offer more money.

"If we're told that we need to do things differently and we're not given any additional dollars, then something will have to give in our system," said Bowen-Eyre.

The CBE plan has drawn criticism from parents, something the board says is due, in part, to tight timelines the government imposed for making changes to budgets based on Bill 1.

"The CBE would have appreciated more time to implement all the aspects of Bill 1, but unfortunately that was not given to us," said Hurdman.

No consultation, no meeting

Bowen-Eyre also said there was no consultation with school boards prior to the government unveiling Bill 1, which calls for the elimination of mandatory school fees for busing students to their designated schools and learning materials.

Hurdman and Bowen-Eyre, speaking to the media flanked by the rest of board, said they have reached out to the minister in order to discuss their plans and the impacts of Bill 1, but have not heard back from him.

"What we're saying, elected official to elected official, is we want a meeting with the minister," said Bowen-Eyre, stressing the importance of giving families enough time to prepare for the next school year.