Calgary's newly elected public school trustees met Tuesday for the first time since the election and discussed what to do about the chief superintendent position, which is soon to be vacant for reasons that are still unexplained.

Supt. David Stevenson issued his resignation letter last Thursday but the Calgary Board of Education didn't reveal that publicly until this week.

After his resignation was reported in local news media, the CBE's media relations department issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the board of trustees.

"We deeply regret the manner in which this information was made public," the statement reads.

"As a Board of Trustees, it was our hope that Chief Stevenson would have had the opportunity to share his news with all CBE staff prior to a public release."

Five of the seven members of the board of trustees are newly elected. During the election campaign, three of them had made superintendent salaries into a campaign issue.

Stevenson, who has worked for the CBE for more than 42 years, was paid $295,000 per year in base salary as superintendent.

He will receive a retiring allowance of one year's salary when he leaves the job in six months' time.

The CBE has six superintendents on its leadership team.

School board chair Trina Hurdman said she understands the new board of trustees will likely push to lower the base salary and hire someone who costs the system less, but noted that might limit the pool of qualified applicants.

"Our system is huge and it's not easily comparable to other large systems," she said Tuesday.

"I think if you look at any private organization that handles a $1.4-billion budget and has over 14,000 employees, you would expect your chief superintendent to be well compensated."

No specific reasons for Stevenson's early departure from the CBE have yet been made public.