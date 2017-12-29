With just over 80 full-time equivalent psychologists on staff and almost 2,700 requests for their services last year, some stakeholders worry kids are falling through the cracks at Calgary's public schools.

This year, the Calgary Board of Education says they had 333 referrals for psychological services in September alone — a number officials don't anticipate will shrink anytime soon.

"We are seeing an increase," said CBE superintendent of learning Jeannie Everett.

The 83.8 full-time equivalent psychologists divide time among all 245 CBE schools, serving 122,000 students.

CBE superintendent of learning Jeannie Everett says Calgary's public schools have been seeing an increase in the number of requests for psychological services. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

Mike Bradshaw is a newly elected CBE trustee and the parent of a boy who has struggled mentally and emotionally.

He would have liked his son to see a school psychologist, but his case wasn't prioritized because it wasn't as severe as others.

That's meant going to see a private practitioner, something Bradshaw anticipates could cost his family around $2,500 for a full psychological assessment and a series of appointments.

"That's a big hit for any family. It's a lot of money," he said. "You're looking at, like, a mortgage payment."

He's also heard similar stories from a number of other parents.

Important to triage and prioritize

"It's really tough as a parent. I get it," he said. "You get a call home from the principal saying your son did something really bad and you're like, 'oh no, what do I do? My kid is the worst kid in the world…' but no, they're not. They just aren't getting the support they need sometimes."

Bradshaw says he understands that when there are limited resources, it's important to triage and prioritize students with the worst cases. But he thinks there is room for improvement.

"I don't think we asked for help, in part because we knew there were kids that needed it more, but it wasn't offered by the CBE either," he said.

Bradshaw says when a child's case isn't considered serious enough to be assessed by a school psychologist, he'd like to see better working relationships between parents and school staff.

"As a parent, you don't know what's going on and you don't know how to fix it and you get kind of lost really quickly," he said.

"I think the schools could be a really good resource to send parents to places where they can get help — be it a psychologist or maybe even a family doctor."

'Finite resources'

Everett says it comes down to the numbers.

"We have finite resources. Students need to access services as best and as quickly as we can provide it, but again there are some realities to the resources we have, and we work within the funding provided," she said.

Many of the requests for psychological services include assessing children for learning disabilities to help them in their education, according to Everett, who added that psychological services are looked at through an educational lens and prioritized based on how the situation is affecting a child's learning.

According to Everett, when a child is presenting with mental health or behavioural issues, sometimes parents think the only answer is a psychological assessment — but there are other options.

"There may be another range of services that we might offer that may not include a psychological assessment, but may also support the needs of the child," she said.

Partnered with Alberta Health Services

Everett said in an ideal world, there would be enough time and resources to offer all students psychological services, but in the meantime, those who are accessing them are benefiting.

"I think the students who we're working with benefit from this service and it's highly valued," she said. "Psychology is one of the significant disciplines that impacts student learning."

The superintendent said if parents feel that their child isn't getting the appropriate attention or services, it's important they speak with their principal.

"Our principals work through their school learning teams, and through their area office teams to provide support," she said.

Everett says the CBE is partnered with Alberta Health Services and other community groups that can often help families in need — some at no charge, and others using a sliding scale.