CBE parent says fee increases approved by trustees 'ridiculous'

A Calgary mother with kids enrolled in the public school system says the trustees' decision to approve an increase in school fees makes her feel that parent concerns aren't being acknowledged.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Board of Education approved next school year's $1.4-billion budget, along with fee increases for busing and noon-hour supervision.

Come fall, the school bus fees will go up from $335 to $350 a year, and noon supervision fees will increase from $285 to $296 in some schools.

Following the budget approval on Tuesday, CBE board chair Trina Hurdman addressed the fee increase.

"We understand these are challenging fees for parents, and the province is looking at those fees around who is eligible for free transportation," she said, adding that the students attending alternative programs are not currently eligible.

Ward 6 & 7 trustee Lisa Davis said costs like the carbon tax are playing a role in fee increases.

"As we continue to see those fees increase, we run into the situation where certain families will be making decisions around what programs they're attending because the fees are prohibitive," she said.

Karen Dietrich has kids in CBE schools, and has been vocal in the past about her fundamental disagreement with the CBE's noon-hour supervision policies and fees.

She said Tuesday's decision makes her question why the CBE needs to charge more than $250 per student, while the Calgary Catholic School District charges a maximum of $160 per family.

"How is it the Catholic system can handle their program at that price and the Calgary Board of Education cannot?"

"And now in addition the Calgary Board of Education is going to be raising their fees," she said. "It's ridiculous."

Hurdman said that despite an ongoing commitment from the province to fund growth and the school board, inflationary costs are not being funded.

"That is forcing us, every single year, to cut back more and more," she said.

Dietrich said the decision to increase the fees makes her feel like the CBE doesn't take parent concerns seriously.

"They continuously transfer an increase in fees back to the parents, back to the families ... and make poor decisions and not hold themselves accountable," she said.