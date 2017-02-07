CBC Calgary News February 06, 2017
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC News Calgary at 11 brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
-20°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-12°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
-6°C
Friday
Periods of snow
3°C
Saturday
Sunny
4°C
- Southern Alberta digs out from up to metre of snow as warnings end
- 'Ahhh, I hate this, but you do what you do': Working outside in the Calgary cold
- Douglas Garland triple-murder trial jurors see images Crown says are bodies on suspect's farm
- Police remind Calgarians to lock up after string of break-ins, some while people slept
- Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- 22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
