CBC Calgary News at 11 October 31, 2017
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Chance of flurries
-1°C
Thursday
Snow
-8°C
Friday
Periods of snow
-8°C
Saturday
Snow
-6°C
Sunday
Chance of flurries
-7°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- 'It is very common': Fish caught in plastic garbage draws outrage, hope for change
- Concerns over structural integrity of Brookfield Place glass prompts sidewalk, lane closures
- These could be the spookiest spots in Calgary's most 'haunted' neighbourhood
- 5 youths arrested in CrossIron Mills bear spray robbery
- Violent assault suspect has schizophrenia, father says in restraining order
Top News Headlines
- NYC mayor calls deadly truck attack 'cowardly act of terror'
- New sexual allegations levelled against actors Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven
- Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
- Sayfullo Saipov: Details emerge on alleged NYC attacker
- Calgary MLA steps down to allow Jason Kenney to run for legislature seat
- Man shocked to discover mother's secret past includes Indigenous roots, Stampede Wrestling and a long-lost son
- Chinese bid for Aecon construction comes with warnings for Trudeau Liberals
- Jason Kenney elected 1st leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party
- Threat of falling glass in Calgary's core closes roads and C-Train station
- Will you run out of candy? This map forecasts how many trick-or-treaters will come to your door
- Calgary man pays off $85K debt by living in travel trailer for years
- 'Significant' IT outage causes delays for WestJet flights
- Calgary man charged after 2 women violently attacked at Macleod Trail businesses
