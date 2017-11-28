CBC Calgary News at 11 November 27, 2017
Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
7°C
Wednesday
Sunny
5°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
5°C
Friday
Sunny
4°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
2°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Poll puts United Conservative Party support at 47 per cent among decided voters in Alberta
- Calgary police ask for $20.8M budget top-up
- Former Calgary Stampeder charged with murder appears in court in a wheelchair
- Nenshi reads objectively terrible poem at city council following Grey Cup loss
- Life-sized gingerbread house to make wishes come true for sick kids in Calgary
Top News Headlines
- Hidden crimes: An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
- A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
- 'She's a person who wouldn't give up': Assault victim Marlene Bird wanted to tell her story
- Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says
- Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
Most Viewed
- Cheers and tears after Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- Starting with 'eastern bastards' remark, Notley wins over Calgary business crowd
- Tenants of evacuated Kensington apartments likely won't be compensated by insurance, says expert
- 'Somebody could actually die': Cybercrime's grave threat to automated resource firms
- Throat slashing of teen girl in Okotoks didn't happen, RCMP says
- Man hit by C-Train near City Hall
- Good morning, Calgary! It's -8 C or +8 C, depending on which part of the city you're in
- WestJet announces new daily routes from Calgary to 5 cities in Alberta, B.C.
- Only 2% of secondary suites in Calgary are legal, researcher says
Don't Miss
-
Exclusive
An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
-
MUSIC AWARDS
A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
-
Analysis
Marlene Bird, dead at 50, survived vicious assault that led to loss of her legs
-
Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says
-
Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
-
Video
Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle engaged
-
Federal marijuana legislation clears House of Commons, headed for the Senate
-
As It Happens
This piece of Canadian space junk has been orbiting the Earth since 1962
-
$100 million for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination
-
Volcano gushing ash over Bali closes airport for a 2nd day
-
Supreme Court upholds 1st-degree murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
-
Analysis
Record cheap electricity is transforming world energy markets as Canada struggles to keep up: Don Pittis
-
New airline passenger rules allow small knives, ban bath salts and baby powder
-
Live at a tony address? Taxman targeting Canada's richest neighbourhoods to nab tax cheats
-
Transcanada asks Nebraska to reconsider order on Keystone route