CBC Calgary News at 11 November 21, 2017
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Mainly sunny
11°C
Thursday
Sunny
12°C
Friday
Sunny
6°C
Saturday
Sunny
5°C
Sunday
Sunny
8°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Do no harm? Wisdom of annual checkups questioned by Calgary doctor
- Racial bullying at Calgary school gains attention of education minister's office
- Teen charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Leslie Sun Walk
- First Nations youth debate natural resource development at Calgary conference
- Kevin Rubletz's lawyer points to mother, stepfather as killers as murder trial winds down
Top News Headlines
- Proposed pot regulations open door to craft growers, licensing non-violent offenders
- 'You should go kill yourself': People living with facial differences remember bullying as they watch Wonder
- Alone, cold and forgotten: 4-year-old girl left on school bus, driver fired
- 'Mladic must answer for these crimes': Former Bosnian Serb general awaits war crimes verdict
- Olympic champ Gabby Douglas says she was abused by team doctor
Most Viewed
- 'Our children are vulnerable': Judge sentences Calgary mother to 3 years in prison for son's strep death
- Shipping containers being converted into staff housing in Banff
- 'Not a case of neglect': 48 puppies, dogs rescued from northern Alberta community
- Bell Media confirms local radio and TV layoffs
- 'It's crazy fun': U of C librarian fired up as massive EMI music collection arrives in Calgary
- 'No room for justice': David Stephan posts tirade after conviction upheld in son's meningitis death
- 'I now know better': Mother guilty in son's strep death speaks at sentencing hearing
- NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks Alberta, energy and economic justice
- 'Pick on someone your own size': Rick Mercer calls out Jason Kenney in GSA rant as Bill 24 passes
