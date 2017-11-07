CBC Calgary News at 11 November 06, 2017
Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
-8°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-7°C
Thursday
Cloudy
-1°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Mother accused of murdering son found dead in parents' home
- Man sentenced to life in prison for Whitefish Lake double-murder of high school sweethearts
- Cold weather biking tips to keep commuting in the winter
- Calgary officer on trial for assault testifies he was in 'fight of my life' during violent arrest
- New council gets first taste of secondary-suite debate
Top News Headlines
- 'He will always be my hero': Police officer shot to death in Abbotsford, B.C.
- In Texas shooting 'hero,' gun-rights groups tout 'good guy with a gun' premise
- Trouble in paradise: Justin Trudeau's rich friends keep making things awkward
- Stephen Bronfman denies link to offshore trust, but documents show it helped expand family business
- Death still threatens in ISIS's former capital
Most Viewed
- Former Calgary Stampeders linebacker suspect in killing of wife
- De-icing spray leak into WestJet plane at Calgary airport sends crew member to hospital
- 'The only thing bigger than his smile was his heart': Calgary's latest homicide victim remembered
- Half-finished homes and lots of questions after Alberta homebuilder goes into receivership
- Fire rips through new movie theatre in southeast Calgary
- Using poison to cull wolves in Alberta is inhumane, says animal advocacy group
- Film recounts Scottish climbers' bloody encounter with grizzly bear near Banff
- Woman's stabbing death a case of 'tortured love,' prosecution tells ex-boyfriend's murder trial
