CBC Calgary News at 11 November 06, 2017

Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 11:00 PM MT

CBC Calgary News at 11 November 06, 201730:01

CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Tuesday

Chance of flurries

-8°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-7°C

Thursday

Cloudy

-1°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

3°C

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud

3°C

More Weather

Don't Miss