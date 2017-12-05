CBC Calgary News at 11 December 04, 2017

Air Date: Dec 04, 2017 11:00 PM MT

CBC Calgary News at 11 December 04, 201729:49

CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Tuesday

Clearing

2°C

Wednesday

Sunny

4°C

Thursday

Sunny

8°C

Friday

Sunny

11°C

Saturday

Sunny

16°C

More Weather

Don't Miss