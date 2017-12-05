CBC Calgary News at 11 December 04, 2017
Air Date: Dec 04, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Clearing
2°C
Wednesday
Sunny
4°C
Thursday
Sunny
8°C
Friday
Sunny
11°C
Saturday
Sunny
16°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Racist tirade on young cashier and customer at Calgary grocery store shocks witness
- Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
- Auburn Bay shooting sends man to hospital
- Former George W. Bush speechwriter slams Trump administration in Calgary speech
- 2 Calgary women receive racially charged threats signed with altered Canadian flag
Top News Headlines
- Trump can be guilty of obstructing justice, legal scholars say
- 'Inappropriate, humiliating': Liberal MP accuses Conservative of unwanted sexual remarks
- Canada didn't sign a free trade deal with China, so what happened?
- Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
- 2 Calgary women receive racially charged threats signed with altered Canadian flag
Most Viewed
- Why an actor from what's known as a lousy movie still tours 15 years later to speak to fans
- Calgary man who strangled wife so she'd stop talking gets life with no parole for 10 years
- Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
- Unlocked cellphones mean Canadians will save money at home and abroad, says advocate
- 2 Calgary women receive racially charged threats signed with altered Canadian flag
- Lake Louise ski resort pleads guilty to cutting down endangered trees
- Rising 33 metres, power poles anger Lakeview residents
- Lake Louise heads to court on charge of removing endangered trees
- Keystone leak probe points to damage from 3,000-kg weight commonly used to secure pipelines
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Trump can be guilty of obstructing justice, legal scholars say
-
'Inappropriate, humiliating': Liberal MP accuses Conservative of unwanted sexual remarks
-
Analysis
Justin Trudeau's great expectations clash with reality in China: Chris Hall
-
Video
Drivers keep hitting large rock in suburban Calgary parking lot
-
2 Calgary women receive racially charged threats signed with altered Canadian flag
-
PHOTOS
Explore the huge secret cave that lay hidden under Montreal
-
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban on residents of 6 mostly Muslim countries
-
Hamilton police ID alleged gunman in Saturday killing
-
House of Cards to resume taping without star Kevin Spacey
-
Calgary man who strangled wife so she'd stop talking gets life with no parole for 10 years
-
'The CRA lied to us' about tax credit, say diabetes advocacy groups
-
Toronto police launch probe into how officers handled Tess Richey's disappearance
-
Lake Louise ski resort pleads guilty to cutting down endangered trees
-
B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions
-
Airlines crack down on 'smart luggage' due to lithium battery fire risk