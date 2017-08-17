CBC Calgary News at 11 August 16, 2017
Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 11:00 PM MT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Sunny
25°C
Friday
Sunny
28°C
Saturday
Sunny
21°C
Sunday
Sunny
23°C
Monday
Sunny
22°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- 3 kids killed in crash northeast of Calgary, 3 others injured
- Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
- Calgarians vow to challenge fascism after deadly Charlottesville rally
- Video shows swarming attack in downtown Calgary
- New vision loss treatment now fully covered in Alberta
Top News Headlines
- Conservative leader's free speech pledge wouldn't apply in U of T nationalist rally case
- Toronto and Durham police accused of conspiring to cover up off-duty officer's alleged beating of teen
- Bannon calls white nationalists 'losers' and says U.S. is at 'economic war with China'
- Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
