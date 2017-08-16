CBC Calgary News at 11 August 15, 2017
Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 11:00 PM MT
CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Mainly sunny
25°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
25°C
Friday
Sunny
27°C
Saturday
Sunny
21°C
Sunday
Sunny
19°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- 'I'm a flawed man': embattled Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt quits UCP caucus
- How, when and where to watch the solar eclipse in Calgary
- Animal rights protesters confront woman accused of dragging dog
- 'Alcohol is my biggest demon': Man sent to prison for killing girlfriend in car crash
- Tension between The Rebel and conservatives erupts anew
Top News Headlines
- At surreal news conference, Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
- Confederate plaque on Montreal Hudson's Bay store removed
- 'I'm a flawed man': embattled Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt quits UCP caucus
- 'It still fits': Diamond ring missing since 2004 turns up on garden carrot
- 'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
Most Viewed
- Unique interchange, first of its kind in Canada, opens in south Calgary
- Ezra Levant's 'damage control' not enough for UCP leadership hopeful taking on The Rebel
- Hot summer wasp overload: Experts unravel myths around the hated flying stingers
- Calgary police officer's 'tunnel vision' led to 'abusive' investigation into local pastor: Judge
- Citizen group says crime becoming an issue in hamlet southeast of Calgary
- Liberal MP Darshan Kang accused of sexual harassment
- Calgary businessman fed up by U.S. politics urges others to buy Canadian
- Thousands of fentanyl pills seized as part of $700K drug bust in Calgary
- Woman drowns after dinghy capsizes at Gull Lake, Alta.
Don't Miss
-
Trump says 'alt-left' also to blame for Charlottesville violence
-
Confederate plaque on Montreal Hudson's Bay store removed
-
New
'I'm a flawed man': embattled Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt quits UCP caucus
-
'It still fits': Diamond ring missing since 2004 turns up on garden carrot
-
'Leading the pack': Stuntwoman SJ Harris mourned after fatal Deadpool 2 crash
-
Investigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosis
-
Realtor pulls plan to give away 1,200 eclipse glasses over fears they're fake
-
Analysis
Tip 1 of Freeland's Art of the Deal: Expect things to get messy
-
CEOs of Intel, Merck, Under Armour abandon White House council after Charlottesville
-
Militias a 'chilling' presence at rallies but few signs of violence, so far
-
Ezra Levant's 'damage control' not enough for UCP leadership hopeful taking on The Rebel
-
Commonly prescribed drugs for back pain often ineffective, review says
-
Ontario minimum wage hike will cost Metro $50M next year, grocer says
-
SHELL LAKE MURDERS
Marking 50 years since the Shell Lake murders, Canada's worst random mass killing
-
Social media posts aim to expose white nationalists