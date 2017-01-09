The cans, cheques and coins donated to the CBC Calgary Food Bank Drive have been tallied and the final total is in.

Together, we raised $1,342,439.87 and 21,275 kg of food.

We also raised another $5,000 for the Lethbridge Food Bank.

The 31st annual campaign started Dec. 1, 2016 with an ambitious goal of $1 million. Following Blitz Day in mid-December, that initial goal was met.

And the generous donations to the CBC Calgary Food Bank Drive continued throughout the rest of the month. The funds raised ensure the Calgary Food Bank can keep pace with a growing demand for its services.

'Tough year' for Calgary

"This year has been a tough one for our city, economically, and that burden is especially poignant this time of year," said Suzanne Waddell, the communications manager at CBC Calgary.

In 2016, the Calgary Food Bank saw a 20 per cent increase in hampers and a record 170,093 client visits.

"This provincial downturn has stretched on for years now and many who used to be financially comfortable find themselves making tough decisions," said food bank CEO James McAra.

"They have exhausted severance packages, [employment insurance] benefits and now personal savings. They are in the never-before position of having decide between the mortgage or food."

Over the past 30 years, the CBC Calgary campaign has raised more than $17 million.