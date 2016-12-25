What is it about kitties and Christmas trees? CBC Calgary asked to see your best shots and you delivered. Take a look!

Candy cane dreams.

(Submitted by Sherry Hannah Meyer)

This is a rescue cat, appropriately named Hope.

(Submitted by Ashley McLaughlin)

Meet Molly who takes tree-guarding duties seriously.

(Submitted by Denise Edwards Bedford)

It's almost like Zola is floating in that tree.

(Submitted by Jacklyn Schurman)

Introducing Emilia by CBC Calgary's very own Evelyne Asselin.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

This is Piper's favourite place to hang out.

(Submitted by Joanna Lawrence)

This is Carlin's very first Christmas. Seems to like the tree!

(Submitted by Kelly Palfrey Olsen)

Milo's favourite spot is right there under the tree.

(Submitted by Laura Bielefeld)

Can I help you?

(Submitted by Robin Lesley)

Miss Ashley also likes to climb the Christmas tree.

(Submitted by Sue Katelnikoff)

Just checking for burnt-out bulbs.

(Submitted by Beth Durupt)

"Stealthy" Ed can slip into the tree without even moving the needles.

"Stealthy" Ed can slip into the tree without even moving the needles. (Submitted by Judith Snowdon)

Snowy, perhaps aware of the camera, shows restraint when dealing with that ornament.

How's your cat coping? We want to see pictures! Send them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or tweet to @CBCCalgary.