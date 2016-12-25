What is it about kitties and Christmas trees? CBC Calgary asked to see your best shots and you delivered. Take a look!
Candy cane dreams.
This is a rescue cat, appropriately named Hope.
Meet Molly who takes tree-guarding duties seriously.
It's almost like Zola is floating in that tree.
Introducing Emilia by CBC Calgary's very own Evelyne Asselin.
This is Piper's favourite place to hang out.
This is Carlin's very first Christmas. Seems to like the tree!
Milo's favourite spot is right there under the tree.
Can I help you?
Miss Ashley also likes to climb the Christmas tree.
Just checking for burnt-out bulbs.
"Stealthy" Ed can slip into the tree without even moving the needles.
Snowy, perhaps aware of the camera, shows restraint when dealing with that ornament.
How's your cat coping? We want to see pictures! Send them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or tweet to @CBCCalgary.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Calgary Muslim group clears snow, spreads Christmas cheer
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Identical Alberta quadruplets star in cute Christmas photo shoot