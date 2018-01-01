A man was sent to hospital after a carjacking in northwest Calgary Monday afternoon, Calgary police tell CBC News.

Police were called to an area near Chelsea Street and Rosewood Road N.W. just before 12:30 p.m.

A man had been pulled from his vehicle.

"During the confrontation the victim was assaulted and removed from his vehicle. The vehicle was stolen," police said.

Calgary EMS said the man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but non life-threatening and stable condition.

Police said the victim's vehicle has been recovered. Later in the day a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.