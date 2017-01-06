Details of a grant program for non-profit and volunteer organizations as part of Alberta's new carbon tax and climate change policy are set to be announced Friday morning.

Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips will outline the program during a press conference at Calgary Meals on Wheels.

CBC News will livestream the announcement starting at 11:45 a.m.

Alberta's new carbon tax on fossil fuels kicked in Jan. 1 at a rate of $20 per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by fuels.

That means an increase of 4.49 cents per litre on gasoline, 5.35 cents per litre on diesel and $1.011 per gigajoule of natural gas for heating.

Electricity prices are not expected to change as a result of the carbon tax, in part because generation plants are already covered by the Specified Gas Emitters Regulation, the carbon price Alberta adopted for large emitters in 2007.