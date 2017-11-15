Calgary emergency crews ushered about 50 people out of their homes Wednesday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a residential complex in Royal Oak.

The fire department was called to the 8800 block of Royal Birch Boulevard N.W. at about 7:25 a.m. after a CO alarm was activated.

Crews detected CO levels ranging from 50 parts per million (ppm) in some suites, and up to 400 ppm near the boiler room, prompting the decision to evacuate the building, the fire department said in a release.

CO levels above 10 ppm can cause adverse health effects with long-term exposure. Levels above 800 ppm can cause death within two to three hours.

Residents were given shelter in Calgary Transit buses while fire crews and ATCO officials investigated the cause of the carbon monoxide build-up and ventilated the building.

Crews found that ice had obstructed the fresh air intake units on the roof.

These intakes were part of the heating system for the hallways of the building, not for the individual suites, the fire department said.

All residents were allowed back in their homes once CO readings returned to zero.

The fire department says all Calgarians should have working alarms on every level of their homes to detect carbon monoxide, which is a colourless, odourless, tasteless and non-irritating gas that can be deadly.