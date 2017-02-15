Two people are being questioned by Calgary police after a man was robbed as he sat in his car in Edgemont on Tuesday night.

The victim was on Edgeford Way N.W. at about 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by three people wearing masks, police say.

They pointed a weapon at him, demanded his wallet and searched his car before they drove away, the victim later told police.

The man was able to get a good look at the vehicle — and its licence plate — before he reported the crime.

Officers quickly located two suspects and took them into custody for questioning.