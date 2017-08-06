C-Train service in the southwest was disrupted on Sunday after a driving lesson went wrong and a young woman sent a car flying off an elevated parking lot onto the platform at Sirocco station.

The black vehicle was crunched up against the metal fences that separate passengers from the trains after plummeting almost three metres, blocking the westbound tracks.

The place where the car flew from the elevated parking lot is seen in the background. (Drew Anderson/CBC)

Police said family members were teaching the woman to drive in the parking lot of a mosque on Sunday morning when she lost control of the Infiniti SUV.

Calgary police were called by a witness around 8:10 a.m. and said there were three occupants in the car.

An eastbound train remained stopped at the station until the crash could be cleared. (Drew Anderson/CBC)

No one was seriously injured, according to EMS.

Calgary Transit tweeted that service is now back to normal.