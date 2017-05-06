A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.

Police and EMS were called to Canyon Meadows Drive and Sixth Street S.W. around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

An off-duty paramedic on the way to their shift came across the incident and tended to the female victim — believed to be in her 20s — until the ambulance arrived to take the patient to the Foothills hospital.

Police say it appears the woman was out jogging and was hit while crossing Canyon Meadows Drive S.W.

The woman was hit while crossing Canyon Meadows Drive near 6th Street S.W. (Google Maps)

Police say access to westbound Canyon Meadows Drive from Macleod Trail is currently closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area as police are currently investigating.