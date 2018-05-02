Schools of pot: Province and Olds College both gear up to train cannabis workers

Albertans who hope to make a living in the cannabis business have two new educational options to consider.

Alberta law will make it mandatory for anyone working in a licensed retail shop to be a qualified cannabis worker, certified by the province.

Kaleigh Miller with the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission says the first step is for prospective workers to complete an online course — which the commission posted on Tuesday — then submit the results and their application through the AGLC website.

"At that point the AGLC will review the application and then you will become what we are sort of calling pending approval, so we're offering this service in advance so that workers can be prepared," Miller said.

The course is available through the AGLC website.

Once the course has been completed Albertans can apply through the province to become a qualified cannabis worker.

Four courses at Olds College

There are job and education opportunities for those who want to grow pot, too.

Debbie Thompson, chief innovation officer at Olds College, says the school launched its own new cannabis production program this week.

"We had a number of industry partners that were looking for support through training," she said.

The first four courses are offered online.

After that, students get an opportunity to do a practicum at one of two major companies — Sundial or Terra Life Sciences.