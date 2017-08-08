A woman in Canmore, Alta., was injured by a bear over the weekend while walking with her dog in an area that had been closed due to bears, according to WildSmart.

The encounter happened Sunday evening near the reservoir above the town, according to the local non-profit organization devoted to reducing human-wildlife conflicts.

"She has been treated in the hospital for her injuries and released," WildSmart said in an online post.

"The dog was unharmed."

Areas around the reservoir and lower down toward the townsite have been under a temporary closure that went into effect on July 28.

The area in red has been closed since July 28 due to bears feeding on berries. (Government of Alberta)

The Government of Alberta closed the area because numerous bears had been spotted feeding on berries in the vicinity.

Based on trail camera photos, WildSmart said the bears in the area appear to be black bears, not grizzlies.

New bear closure

Meanwhile, another bear closure was put into effect on Monday along the paved bicycle path from Elkwood to Boulton Creek Campground in nearby Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, about 70 kilometres south of Canmore.

A grizzly bear has been feeding on berries in the area.

In its advisory about the closure, Alberta Parks stressed that "bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis Country at any time"

To avoid surprise bear encounters, the province advises:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it's easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

Learn more about bear safety from Alberta Parks and WildSmart.