Provincial officials are monitoring an increase in wolf activity in the town of Canmore, but aren't yet ringing alarm bells.

Human-wildlife conflict biologist Jay Honeyman said it's not typical to see the animals in town but the wolves may be drawn by the elk that graze in urban areas.

"You've got large predators coming into town — you know there's the obvious safety issues, and it's not good for the wolves either," he said. "They can't be getting into that habit that's going to get them into trouble as well."

The wolves are thought to be part of the local Fairholme pack, which ranges along parts of the Bow Valley.

Bow Valley pack

There are no signs of aggressive behaviour at this time, unlike their cousins in the Bow Valley pack who have struggled with human interactions and suffered as a consequence.

There are only three wolves remaining in the Bow Valley pack.

Still officials are asking residents be safe and aware.

Honeyman said they'll look at more strategies to shift the Fairholme wolves away from Canmore.

"We want them out in the wildlife corridors and habitat patches. We don't want them inside the urban footprint."