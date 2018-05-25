88-year-old hopes Canmore buys his 'little hidden jewel' for urban park

At 88 years old, Philippe Delesalle wants to make sure his home and gardens of six decades can be enjoyed by future generations.

He's now living in a seniors home, and worries his home in the heart of mountain town Canmore, Alta., might end up in the hands of a condo developer.

He and his wife, Mireille Delesalle, have asked the town to buy their property, 630 10th Street, which is less than an acre along the picturesque Policeman's Creek. They would like it turned into an urban park.

"It is so easy to make it a park because you remove all the buildings ... and that's it. It is beautiful park. It would be very good for everybody," Delesalle told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"If you look five years, 10 years from now, I mean ... it would be a shame, you know, to put a building there."

Philippe Delesalle has owned his creekside property for 60 years. He wants it to be enjoyed by the community as an urban park. (Google Maps)

The family said it is willing to sell for less than what a developer would likely pay. The town, however, does have rules around purchase prices, and must meet market value. The most recent town assessment pegged the value of the land and building at $961,900.

Canmore town staff recommended this week that councillors approve the purchase, as the Rocky Mountain Outlook first reported, and councillors voted to approve price negotiations.

The mayor, John Borrowman, says he expects council to discuss buying it in a couple weeks.

"I think that council would be showing great vision for the future of our community if we were able to find the means to protect that land and save it for future generations to enjoy," he said. "It really is this like little hidden jewel right in the heart of Canmore."

The owners of 630 10th Street in Canmore, Alta., want their property to be bought by the town so that it's protected from future development. (Google Maps)

The property is hidden behind a fence, as the family was known to be private. It has about 100 metres of shoreline, trees and gardens, all of which could be revealed to the public.

The land and its landscape has been protected by Delesalle for 60 years. When he first moved in, he said there was no street.

"When they came with the bulldozer ... they were going to wreck everything apart, so I protected things, you know," Delesalle said. "Finally, people see it's beautiful."

'Not a simply decision'

Borrowman said he's keen to secure the property as the densely packed town has few opportunities to develop public green spaces.

Of course, the town is just outside Banff National Park, which provides a considerable natural environment. But, Borrowman said, an urban park provides a different kind of service.

Canmore Mayor John Borrowman says council will be considering the cost and value of buying the property. (CBC)

"I think council should be looking 40, 50 years out and what it might mean to future generations to have this beautiful piece of land right along policeman's creek," he said.

"It may not be a simple decision for council but it's well worth the discussion."

Hear more about the Canmore urban park idea:

A couple in Canmore, Alta., want to sell their house to the town so it becomes an urban park. Mayor John Borrowman explains why that's a welcome but complicated pitch. 5:34

With files from Elizabeth Withey and the Calgary Eyeopener.