A 21-year-old man from Calgary has died after being struck by a train in Canmore early Sunday morning.

RCMP responded to the call around 3:51 a.m. near Railway Avenue.

"The train was travelling eastbound through Canmore when a male was observed laying [sic] on the tracks," said the RCMP in a media release. "The train activated its emergency stop procedures, however, the collision was unavoidable."

Emergency crews determined the man had died on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate what led to the death.