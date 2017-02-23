In a move aimed at saving money and helping the environment, Canmore, Alta., is going solar.

The town about 80 kilometres west of Calgary has approved a pair of projects officials say will both cut emissions and operating costs.

Work is set to begin this spring installing 192 solar panels on to the south-facing roof of the Canmore Civic Centre, which sustainability coordinator Lori Rissling Wynn says will eventually offset about 18 per cent of the building's power requirements.

"We want to lead by example," she told CBC News.

"It's really visible in the community so we're hoping to use it as a bit of a demonstration piece as well, signaling to the community that solar is possible in Canmore."

The project will expand to the waste and recycling centres, which will see 230 panels installed in 2018, eventually offsetting nearly 50 per cent of that building's power needs.

Increasing solar energy production is something the town has been exploring for the last three years, said Rissling Wynn.

Canmore sustainability coordinator Lori Rissling Wynn says solar panels installed on the civic centre will offset its energy needs by 18 per cent. (Andrew Brown/CBC)

A residential incentive program has also been in place for that time, offering up to $1,250 to eight homes a year to have solar technology installed.

"We've had full subscription for the years we've done it and the families up and running with solar have been quite happy with their production," she said.

Solar panels work better than some might think in Alberta, said Rissling Wynn.

'People don't recognize or realize the province has great solar potential, even here in the mountains," she said. "We are fortunate we are a dry climate and we get lots of sun."

"t's a bit counterintuitive but solar panels are actually more efficient in generating electricity when it's colder… and we're really blessed to have a lot of sunshine here in Alberta."

The town has set a target of reaching 50 per cent of its 2007 emissions level by 2020, and getting there won't be easy, said Rissling Wynn.

"It's really hard to move that needle, you get a really cold winter and your natural gas consumption goes up," she said. "But I think overall, the signaling, the intent, making the projects visible, demonstrating leadership by doing what we're asking the community to do are all part and parcel of it."

Facilities manager Stephen Hanus is helping plan the civic centre project and said it will eliminate more than 1,200 tonnes of greenhouse gasses over the 30-year lifetime of the panels.

The projected cost about $140,000 but Rissling Wynn said it will start paying for itself after 15 years.