Hiker airlifted to hospital after 30-metre fall in Canmore backcountry
STARS air ambulance responded to an emergency in the backcountry near Canmore, Alta., Saturday afternoon.
The woman is in stable condition
STARS air ambulance responded after a woman fell more than 30 metres while hiking in the backcountry near Canmore, Alta., Saturday.
The air ambulance was dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. to assist members of Canmore Fire-Rescue and Alpine Helicopter, a STARS spokesperson said.
Three rescue technicians are responding in 31-Squad to a local trailhead to assist with a backcountry rescue. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AdvancedLifeSupport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AdvancedLifeSupport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MutualAid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MutualAid</a>—@CanmoreFireRes
The woman was taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary in stable condition shortly after 5 p.m.
