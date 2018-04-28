Hiker airlifted to hospital after 30-metre fall in Canmore backcountry

STARS air ambulance responded after a woman fell more than 30 metres while hiking in the backcountry near Canmore, Alta., Saturday.

The air ambulance was dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. to assist members of Canmore Fire-Rescue and Alpine Helicopter, a STARS spokesperson said.

Three rescue technicians are responding in 31-Squad to a local trailhead to assist with a backcountry rescue. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AdvancedLifeSupport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AdvancedLifeSupport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MutualAid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MutualAid</a> —@CanmoreFireRes

The woman was taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary in stable condition shortly after 5 p.m.