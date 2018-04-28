Skip to Main Content
Hiker airlifted to hospital after 30-metre fall in Canmore backcountry

Hiker airlifted to hospital after 30-metre fall in Canmore backcountry

STARS air ambulance responded to an emergency in the backcountry near Canmore, Alta., Saturday afternoon.

The woman is in stable condition

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
(Mike Symington/CBC)

STARS air ambulance responded after a woman fell more than 30 metres while hiking in the backcountry near Canmore, Alta., Saturday.

The air ambulance was dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. to assist members of Canmore Fire-Rescue and Alpine Helicopter, a STARS spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary in stable condition shortly after 5 p.m.

