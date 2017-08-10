A Canmore man fell to his death while mountain climbing on Wednesday evening near the Alberta town, according to police.

Canmore RCMP said they were advised of the death by around 7 p.m. by rescuers with Kananaskis Public Safety who had responded to the Middle Sister mountain after reports of a climbing accident.

Four climbers were descending the north face of the mountain when one of them fell "a significant distance," police said in a release.

The injured climber, a man in his 40s, died during the rescue.

"The rescue operation was completed for the remaining climbers, and the deceased was recovered by Kananaskis Public Safety personnel," RCMP said.

Police are investigating the death along with Chief Medical Examiner's Office, based out of Calgary.

"It is unknown at this time what specific factors, if any, contributed to the accident," Canmore RCMP said.

"Investigators do not believe that the death is suspicious in nature."