A Twitter account that amassed 17,000 followers by posting surreptitiously recorded images of Calgary women's clothed breasts, buttocks and genital areas — including videos filmed up women's skirts while they walked — has been suspended by the social media service.

The "CanadaCreep" account was active for almost a full year and had posted hundreds of photos and videos before Twitter shut it down on Tuesday morning, following numerous complaints.

Alexandra Constantinidis, 22, learned on Monday evening she was among the women whose images were posted to the site.

She said numerous friends alerted her to a nearly minute-long video that appeared to be of her walking in downtown Calgary, filmed from behind and focused on her backside.

When she watched it for herself, she recognized it as being recorded on Friday, as she was going to get lunch.

She then looked through the previous "CanadaCreep" posts, which date back to June 2016, and said she was shocked the account had been so active for so long.

"I was pretty mad that this was happening to me and also to a bunch of younger girls," she said.

"It's a little violating having somebody film you when walking down the street."

Creepy or criminal?

Many of the images were captured on the streets of downtown Calgary, others in and around Prince's Island Park. Some were clearly recorded at a C-Train station or in the city's Plus-15 network of elevated walkways.

Several photographs appear to have been taken during the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in the spring.

Others of a woman in a bathing suit look to have been taken at an indoor pool.

There were also numerous videos in which the camera operator follows women wearing dresses or skirts from behind until the women walk up stairs or there is another opportunity to put the camera low to the ground and point it upward, capturing images of their underwear.

That can qualify as a criminal act in Canada, where surreptitiously recording images up women's skirts where the victims have a "reasonable expectation of privacy" is punishable under the voyeurism section of the Criminal Code.

"The charges may also be more serious if there is intent to distribute the pictures, and depending on who is photographed there also may be a risk of being charged with child pornography," University of Calgary criminologist Michael Adorjan told CBC News.

In 2014, Calgary police charged a 27-year-old with voyeurism for an "upskirt" filming incident on a C-Train.

Alberta also adopted new legislation in May that makes it easier for people to sue for damages if "intimate images" of them are shared on the internet without their permission.

When contacted for an interview Tuesday morning about the "CanadaCreep" account, police said they were still looking into it. They then scheduled a 2:30 p.m. press conference to address the issue.

The man behind the camera?

Constantinidis said she was willing to speak out publicly about her experience because she hopes it will serve as a warning to other women in the city and help stop the perpetrator.

She said her friends who are into cosplay — dressing up like characters from comic books, video games, film and television — were especially alarmed by the surreptitious photos from this year's Comic Expo and have been taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Several images have been circulating in which the perpetrator appears to capture himself on video — one in which he is pointing the camera upward and seems to catch part of his own face in the frame, and another where he is visible in reflective glass as he records a woman.

CBC News is not publishing the images until their authenticity can be confirmed.

Constantinidis hopes the images will, at the very least, allow organizers of future cosplay-related events to recognize the perpetrator and ban him.

She said she has also been in contact with police about her own experience and hopes security cameras in the area where she was filmed will have captured a clearer image of the person behind the camera.

"I think it's important that we get a clear picture of his face and plaster it everywhere so that everybody knows who he is and is aware to watch out for him and steer clear," she said.

"I mean, I'm 22. I've had stuff like this before. But the 15 year old girls at [the Comic Expo]? That's crushing for them."