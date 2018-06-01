Corb Lund, Alex Cuba, Shred Kelly to perform at Calgary's Canada Day party

Three Canadian musical acts will rock the riverfront stage to cap off an entire day of live entertainment, food, and family fun to mark Canada's 151st birthday in downtown Calgary.

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on July 1 along Riverfront Avenue between First Street and Macleod Trail S.E.

Headliner Corb Lund, a Juno award winner who calls Alberta home, will usher in the fireworks extravaganza over the Centre Street Bridge at 11 p.m.

Other acts include five-piece band Shred Kelly, who will take the stage at 8 p.m., and Alex Cuba, a Cuban-Canadian artist who has won two Juno Awards and two Latin Grammys, at 9 p.m.

All-day celebrations planned

Long before the concert begins, Calgarians can enjoy food, dance, music, and family friendly activities beginning at 9 a.m. at various locations throughout the city, from Fort Calgary to Prince's Island Park.

Food trucks will set up along the East Village street fair, with free performances and children's activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the National Music Centre will be free on July 1, with live music and interactive exhibits running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A powwow and Indigenous Showcase will set up at Prince's Island Park, beginning at 11 a.m.

Over in Chinatown, there will be karaoke for charity, Chinese buskers and face painting in from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sien Lok Park by Riverfront Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

