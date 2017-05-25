Canada plans to phase in tougher regulations on the emission of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, but it will take between three and six years for the new the rules to kick in.

The regulations would mostly impact the oil and gas industry in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which is responsible for the bulk of methane emissions nationwide.

New rules requiring companies to control methane leaks and the release of methane from compressors are to take effect starting in 2020.

Together those sources make up about 43 per cent of total emissions related to oil and gas.

Regulations on methane venting and the release of methane from pneumatic devices, which make up another 43 per cent of emissions, would not come into force until 2023.

This map depicts the level of methane emissions from oil and gas operations, which make up the bulk of Canada's total methane emissions, by province. (Environment Canada)

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna said the proposed regulations were created "after extensive consultations" with various groups, including industry.

CBC News reported in April that, ​based on documents it obtained, the federal government was looking to delay the implementation of industrial methane regulations by up to three years from an earlier draft plan.

The documents show the initial plan was to phase in tough new rules to control methane from the oil and gas industry starting in 2018, with all of the new regulations in place by 2020.



But the revised timeline in those documents called for regulations to be phased in starting in 2020 and not fully implemented until 2023, reflecting what McKenna announced Thursday in Calgary.

Just over a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood on the White House lawn with Barack Obama and asserted the two leaders would jointly tackle methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

The plan, Trudeau said then, was to reduce methane emissions by up to 45 per cent from 2012 levels by 2025.

McKenna said Thursday that overall target hasn't changed, despite the implementation dates of the regulations being pushed back by several years.

"I've always said that we need to be smart about how we bring in regulations," she said.

"We need to be practical. We need to make sure that things are workable. And so, we've heard from industry that they're committed but they need a little more time, and so we're reflecting that in our regulations."

What is methane?

Methane is the primary component of natural gas.

When released uncombusted into the atmosphere, it acts as a greenhouse gas and has 25 times the climate warming effects of carbon dioxide.

Oil and gas operations are the largest contributor to methane emissions in Canada, accounting for 44 per cent of total emissions. The next largest contributor is agriculture, at 26 per cent.

In the oil and gas industry, methane gas leaks from equipment like compressors, pumps and pipelines. It is also vented from oil and gas wells and petroleum storage tanks.

Reducing methane emissions requires improving equipment and changing industry practices, so it is often seen as easier than reducing carbon-dioxide emissions.