Children at a Calgary school helped create a mural to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Kids and teachers at Woodlands School handpainted 576 tiles with iconic images of the city and put them together to form a mural of a train car.

Other communities across the country are doing the same thing.

A total of 150 similar murals will be painted. The project can be seen on the Canada 150 Mosaic website.

If all the murals were connected, the mosaic would be 365 metres wide by 2.5 metres tall.

The project is run by the Mural Mosiac team, a group of three artists who paint large murals using a combination of small tiles.