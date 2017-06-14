A Calgary chef has been chosen to create a feast honouring Canada's 150th anniversary for a high-end new restaurant in New York City.

Brandon Thordarson, executive chef at Moxie's, says it's a huge honour for him to work with the James Beard House.

"As a chef, it's a bit of a confirmation of your success," Thordarson told The Homestretch on Wednesday.

"It's going to feel good to give back. It's an honour to be asked to cook there."

Thordarson says it all started when Moxie's recently opened a location in Dallas and there was lots of networking.

"Next thing you know, got the call from James Beard and it's been go, go, go every since," he said with a smile.

A portrait of James Beard hangs in the dining room of the James Beard House in New York. (Jason DeCrow/The Associated Press)

Thordarson has lived in Calgary for about five years but has worked across Canada, so coming up with a Canadian-themed menu was second nature.

"At the end of the day I just went back to my roots. Being a Canadian boy, working across Canada for a Canadian restaurant group, it was kind of an easy thing to come up with," he said.

Narrowing it down hardest part

"It was easy to come up with about 10 to 12 dishes, it was hard to pick the four or five that we are going down there with. That was the hardest part, narrowing it down."

Thordarson says he's got a little something for everyone on tap.

"We are doing some albacore tuna dish where I am putting it in a can and served sort of niçoise-style with this edible soil. It's a fun play on a tuna dish. We are doing a chilled asparagus soup with some crab and lobster bisque in it. We have a meat and potato dish. We are doing some Rocky Mountain dry-aged Alberta beef. We are going to serve that with some pressed potatoes," he explained.

"The pièce de résistance, my favourite savory course, I am doing a take on my mom's Shake 'n Bake that I used to eat as a kid, with a little mashed potato, pea puree and some carrots. We are finishing it off with a pressed apple flan and then a little smoked bacon and maple syrup ice cream to finish off the night."

Each of the dishes is then paired with Canadian wine and beer selections.

He says, for him, the goal of the July 12 event is to give New Yorkers a little slice of the best Canada has to offer.

"Our supply of food is just endless so it was actually easy and fun to write this menu. The menu just screams Canadiana for sure, as well as screams me."

With files from The Homestretch