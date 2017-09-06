Online bookings for campsites across Alberta were up five per cent over the previous year as Albertans headed outside to enjoy what's been an unusually hot, dry summer.

The province says its online reservations tally of 158,890 bookings as of Aug. 30 surpassed the previous total for the eighth record year in a row.

Alberta's 274 provincial campgrounds close at different dates, with most finished for the year by early to mid-October.

But 259 campgrounds stay open past the end of September and 82 will remain open until at least Oct. 31. There are 37 provincial campgrounds that remain open year-round.

Several campgrounds will close in the coming weeks to make way for renovations — part of the province's five-year, $239-million plan to revitalize and expand the system.

"We've had another great summer, but Albertans are still eager to get out and explore our wild spaces," said Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips.

"That's why we're making life better by extending the camping season and upgrading provincial parks that previous governments neglected."

Jarvis Bay Provincial Park at Sylvan Lake closed this week for a five-year, $4.5-million renovation, including 130 new campsites and improvements to its water, sewage and electrical infrastructure.

To accommodate higher demand for late-season camping, the province is adding three late-season options:

Crimson Lake Campground northwest of Red Deer.

Moonshine Lake Campground near Peace River will stay open until Oct. 31.

New year-round comfort cabins have been added at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park at Lac La Biche.

Last year, the province conducted a pilot project extension of the seasons in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park southeast of Medicine Hat, Saskatoon Island Provincial Park west of Grande Prairie and Cold Lake Provincial Park.

Private campgrounds also had good summer

Some private campground operators in Alberta also say they saw increased business this year.

Mei Lam at Calgary West Campground says business was up 20 per cent this summer over last year, thanks in large part to the weather.

"So far we're doing really good. We're really happy with the number we're having for this summer," Lam said.

Calaway Park general manager Bob Williams estimates the amusement park's campground just outside Calgary had a seven per cent increase in visitors, as U.S. tourists came north to take advantage of the exchange rate and Alberta's good weather.

"The weather has been the best we've seen in years, especially compared to last year," he said.

Williams says forest fires in British Columbia may also have kept some campers in Alberta this summer.