As heat warnings continue across much of Alberta, Calgary-based adventurer, author and filmmaker is urging campers to avoid having fires despite the temptation.

"My suggestion is, on a weekend like this, particularly if you are not familiar with making fires safely, it's a no go," Jamie Clarke told The Homestretch this week.

"Just don't risk it."

Clarke, however, said he gets why so many people like to sit under the stars next to a crackling fire.

"Especially when you are out overnight, which is the time to really use it in the evening, why wouldn't you want a campfire? It's sort of the heart of the outdoor experience."

Some planning is required to avoid the need for a fire for warmth or cooking, he said.

'Not worth the loss'

"Make sure whatever meals you are going to cook, you should be totally self-sufficient, that you don't need to create a fire, not only to eat but to stay warm. Bring proper layers, proper backup clothing in case you get caught in a storm or people are struggling to stay warm."

Clarke said when it's safe to have a fire, be careful. Keep it a reasonable size and extinguish it thoroughly with water until you can safely touch it.

"The joy of a fire is not worth the loss of thousands and thousands of old trees, so let's think about that first."

With files from The Homestretch