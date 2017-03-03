After searching for more than a month, Calgary police have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted on 25 warrants.

Police launched an operation involving several different units and patrol officers after a suspect was identified in an assault that took place in the 600 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. on Jan. 20.

Officers believed the suspect committed several other crimes, such as lighting a vehicle on fire, uttering threats and stealing a vehicle.

The suspect was located on March 3, but fled from police in a stolen vehicle. Police later tracked down a man at a home in Douglasdale and made an arrest.

Cameron Hugh Green of Calgary has been charged with numerous offences:

One count of assault causing bodily harm.

One count of uttering threats.

One count of destroying or damaging property.

Fourteen counts of breaching a court order.

Three counts of breaching a probation order.

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

One count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

"Several reported public sightings helped police greatly in their search," said police in a release thanking the public for their assistance.

Green remains in custody until his next court appearance.