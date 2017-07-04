Calgary police have charged a man with murder in the death of 57-year-old Calvin Brooker, whose body was found in the southeast community of Dover Glen last September.

Dennis Jan Sorge, 33, of Terrace, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Brooker and Sorge were friends who had known each for about a month. They became involved in a dispute in Brooker's home just before he was killed.

"The suspect was actually a temporary guest in the victim's home for about three weeks prior to the death," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

Investigators believe Brooker's body was moved from the home to a nearby alley.

His body was discovered in the 2700 block of 41A Avenue S.E. around 8:15 a.m., on Sept. 1, 2016.

Police said Sorge then moved to Terrace, where he has family.

There are no other suspects in the case.

"We believe the accused acted alone," Schiavetta said.

Calgary police thanked RCMP in B.C. for helping with the investigation and Sorge's arrest.