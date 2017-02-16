The Calgary Zoo's newest king penguin has been given the suitably royal name of Edward.
It hatched last August from an egg laid by his mother, Grace, back on June 16, 2016.
But it took until a few months ago for zoo staff to determine the sex of the chick.
And the naming process started.
"Now, as a king penguin, he needs an appropriate royal name," said zoo interpreter Lauryn Record.
"The kings are all named after royalty."
Zookeepers put together a list of names, whittled it down to three — Henry, Edward and Louis — and then zoo volunteers took a vote.
The winning name, Edward, was revealed on Thursday at the Penguin Plunge.
The chick is named after King Edward VII, who reigned from 1901 until his death in 1910.
"He was responsible for naming King Edward Point, which is on South Georgia Island, which is where the largest colony of king penguins are," Record said.
