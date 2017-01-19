Despite an "exhaustive investigation," the Calgary Zoo says it still doesn't know why seven penguins drowned last month.

Seven Humboldt penguins were found dead at the back of the Penguin Plunge exhibit at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 8. The animals drowned in a back holding area of the popular Penguin Plunge exhibit.

In a release issued Thursday morning, the zoo said there is "no conclusive evidence" as to what led to the drownings.

"It appears that something, perhaps unusual behaviour within the colony, frightened the penguins during the night which caused them to suddenly jump into one of the two pools in the holding area," the zoo said.

The zoo said it conducted "detailed interviews" with staff and outside penguin behaviour experts.

A humbolt penguin hangs with his buddies at the Calgary Zoo. Seven of the birds died last December. (Brooks DeCillia/CBC)

The zoo also pledged to make what it calls "precautionary changes" to how the penguins are handled. The penguins will have restricted access to the pools in the back holding areas when staff are not present, and there will be a maximum capacity for the number of birds in the holding areas at one time.

Additionally, staff will investigate making physical changes to the holding pools, as well as ensure there is continuous ambient lighting in the area at night.

"This was an extraordinary and tragic situation," the zoo's statement said.

"The remaining 15 Humboldt penguins are in good health and remain in Penguin Plunge alongside three other penguin species."