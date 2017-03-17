The bridge that connects St. George's Island to the south bank of the Bow River will permanently close on March 29.

Rust has been eating away at the underside of the bridge, which has been slated for replacement since 2014. It's been closed to regular traffic since last November, with only pedestrians allowed to use the crossing.

Construction on a replacement bridge is underway just west of the current steel truss span, which dates back to 1908.

Here is an artistic rendering of the 12th Street S.E. bridge replacement. (City of Calgary)

The city is hosting a bridge farewell celebration on April 22 from 1-3 p.m. More details on what the celebration will entail are expected in the coming weeks.

The new 12th Street bridge is expected to open by the end of this year.

The total budget for the new bridge and the removal of the old span is $26 million.