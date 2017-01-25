The Calgary Zoo has cancelled its annual Illuminasia Lantern and Garden Festival, citing the "poor economy" and a lack of visitors as the reasons.

"We were unable to attract the size of audience necessary to make the event sustainable," the zoo said in a release.

The festival was first held in the fall of 2015, when the zoo enlisted a production company in China to build 183 animal lanterns that lit up the zoo grounds.

Visitors also took part in programming that highlighted the food, gardening, art and culture of China, Japan and India.

The zoo said the event attracted 100,000 visits over the past two years.